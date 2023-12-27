Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,549. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $246.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

