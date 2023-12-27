Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 56,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $232.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,364. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

