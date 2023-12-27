Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 980 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CGXU stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 370,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.