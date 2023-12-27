Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 110,447 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 3.3% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 428,820 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

