Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,165 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,509,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $164,186,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,032,000 after purchasing an additional 866,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.80, for a total value of $1,992,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $165,363.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,193,412.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,281 shares of company stock valued at $64,445,496. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.31. The company had a trading volume of 528,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.93. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of -125.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.