Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,501 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 446,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,462. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.20 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

