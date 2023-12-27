Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $133.07. 975,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

