Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period.

VYMI traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.47. 212,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,780. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

