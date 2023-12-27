Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 446 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after buying an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.44. 884,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,492. The stock has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

