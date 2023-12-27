Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,525 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.83. 171,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $80.32 and a 1 year high of $99.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

