Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,944 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $158.30. 645,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $158.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

