Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

