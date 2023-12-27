Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 11.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.57. 985,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

