Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 784.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after buying an additional 1,097,591 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,496,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 305,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,506,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,931,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $96.57. The company had a trading volume of 952,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,032. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

