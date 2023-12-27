Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

NVO traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. 1,369,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $465.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVO. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

