Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.20. The company had a trading volume of 256,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,461. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

