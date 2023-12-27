Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %
WMT traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $157.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78. The stock has a market cap of $424.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
