Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,272,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

WMT traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $157.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78. The stock has a market cap of $424.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,593,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 342,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $53,168,468.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,593,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,748,904,258.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,488,714 shares of company stock valued at $543,747,320. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

