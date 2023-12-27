Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.85. 135,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,194. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day moving average of $69.82.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

