Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.29 Million Stock Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,456 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF comprises about 11.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 13.27% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $20,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRGE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 498.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 67.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 22,281 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRGE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.76. 3,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,827. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

