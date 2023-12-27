Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in ASML by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $760.71. The company had a trading volume of 295,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,441. The company has a market cap of $300.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $672.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $667.80.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

