Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.21. 6,071,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

