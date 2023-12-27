Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

WTM stock traded down $10.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,469.70. 6,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,312.00 and a 12 month high of $1,617.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,480.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,496.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter.

WTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Weston M. Hicks bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,480.56 per share, with a total value of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

