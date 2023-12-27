Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,478,637. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $411.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.8083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

