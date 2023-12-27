Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $615,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,670,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $439.93. 288,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,839. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $441.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.15 and a 200 day moving average of $393.23. The company has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

