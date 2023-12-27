Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 535,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,855,579. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average of $214.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

