Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.34. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

