Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,563,980,000 after buying an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after buying an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,165,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market cap of $291.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $80.19 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

