Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.78. 1,153,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.