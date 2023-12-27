Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 574,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

