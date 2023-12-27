Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,083,000 after purchasing an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 856,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,960. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.