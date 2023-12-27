Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.17. The company has a market cap of $271.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

