Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.04. 2,078,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,866,536. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $147.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

