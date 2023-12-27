Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after buying an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 282,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.60 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

