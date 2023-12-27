Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

MO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,490,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,084,966. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

