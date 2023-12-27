Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,411,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.21. 1,621,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,948. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $141.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

