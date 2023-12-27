Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. 1,760,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,549. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $46.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.