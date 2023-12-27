Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Gartner by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,261,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Gartner by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 43.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.25. 76,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,125. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $469.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.36.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.25.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total transaction of $371,521.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,440,979.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

