Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,432. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.