Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 47 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,757,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 66.0% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $449.79. 355,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $447.62 and a 200-day moving average of $444.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.