Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.36. 949,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.