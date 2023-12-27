Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in STERIS by 9.4% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STERIS Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.13. 98,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,812. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average is $218.26.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.
About STERIS
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
