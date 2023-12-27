Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 428,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,731. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.96. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

