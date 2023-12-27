Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FUSN

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 16.7 %

FUSN stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $577.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -1.10. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,177,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.