Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. 1,788,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,160,204. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.