O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s Largest Position

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 9.4% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $71,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.42 on Wednesday, hitting $939.64. 62,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,835. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $957.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.05. The company has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

