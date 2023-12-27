O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.1 %

ORLY opened at $942.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $943.05. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.