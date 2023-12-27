Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) PT Raised to $6.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 483.9% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,020,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 845,648 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 45.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

