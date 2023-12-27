Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $6.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $4.15. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Organogenesis shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 198,161 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORGO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,536,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after buying an additional 861,588 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,363,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after buying an additional 874,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 633.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,940,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 5,994,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 39.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 1,750,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after buying an additional 303,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $579.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.75 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organogenesis

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.