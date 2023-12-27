Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 49300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Organto Foods Trading Up 9.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Organto Foods alerts:

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$6.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.