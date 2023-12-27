Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 1%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.76 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29.20 ($0.37). 418,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 769,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Oxford BioDynamics

The firm has a market cap of £59.07 million, a P/E ratio of -417.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81.

In other news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.43), for a total value of £42,500 ($54,002.54). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,951,000. Insiders own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

